Lipe & Dalton Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $188.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

