Lipe & Dalton Sells 1,545 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.