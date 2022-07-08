Lipe & Dalton Sells 208 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

