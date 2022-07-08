Lipe & Dalton Sells 590 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.