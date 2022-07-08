Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.77 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.29 or 0.99908075 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,167,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

