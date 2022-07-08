Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $422.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.