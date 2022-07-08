Locus Chain Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

