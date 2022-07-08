LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a $2.80 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

LNSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

