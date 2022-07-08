Lossless Tops One Day Trading Volume of $472,810.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Lossless has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $9.62 million and $472,810.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00120734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00510133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032676 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.