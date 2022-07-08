Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $156,028,000 after purchasing an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $56.65 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

