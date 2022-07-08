Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 5.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $179.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.