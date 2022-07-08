LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $325.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 325.92 ($3.95), with a volume of 27606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.07).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.85. The company has a market capitalization of £347.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Helen Buck purchased 8,541 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £34,334.82 ($41,577.65).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

