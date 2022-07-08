Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDGL stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $105.93.
MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.