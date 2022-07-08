Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

