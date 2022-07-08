Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.12 and last traded at $71.72. 1,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 179,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

