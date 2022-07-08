Manish Chandra Sells 1,998 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $21,358.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,015.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $837.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.09. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Poshmark by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $5,421,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 623,549 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

