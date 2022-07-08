Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MARZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

