Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MARZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

