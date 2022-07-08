Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

MRVL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,345. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

