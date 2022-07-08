Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00007022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $44.58 million and $19.53 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.20 or 1.00000884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

