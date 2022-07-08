Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.27. 101,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

