Mate Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Mate coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mate has traded up 3% against the dollar. Mate has a total market cap of $940.46 and $28.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.