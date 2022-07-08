Matthew David Feierstein Sells 5,155 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

