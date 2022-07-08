Maximo F. Nougues Sells 5,835 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $15,346.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PBYI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,326. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

