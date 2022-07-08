McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $253.56. 18,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.04. The company has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

