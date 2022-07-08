Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 243,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 217,803 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,418. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

