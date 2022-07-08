Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40,507.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,789 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,312. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

