Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.61. 253,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

