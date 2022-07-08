Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

