Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 7,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

