Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,971 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. 10,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

