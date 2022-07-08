Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 2,132 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after purchasing an additional 978,163 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

