Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

