Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $212.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

