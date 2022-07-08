Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $207.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day moving average is $254.82. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $318.82.
