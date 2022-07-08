Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

