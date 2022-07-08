Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $212.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.