Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

