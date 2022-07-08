Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

MRNA opened at $172.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,982,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

