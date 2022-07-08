Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Cut by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

MPW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.