Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of MPW opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

