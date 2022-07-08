MedicCoin Price Up 125.5% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 125.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,060.51 and $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.