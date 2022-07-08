Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 5.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.20 ($2.29) and last traded at €2.20 ($2.29). Approximately 21,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.32 ($2.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.78. The company has a market cap of $61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

