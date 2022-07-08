Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.