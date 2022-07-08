Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) vs. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercedes-Benz Group presently has a consensus target price of $89.72, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Mercedes-Benz Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mercedes-Benz Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $198.74 billion 0.30 $27.22 billion $25.12 2.19 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 51.76 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 14.24% 19.67% 4.99% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; automotive insurance brokerage and banking services; car subscription and car rental, and fleet management, as well as digital services for charging and payment; and mobility services. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

