Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

