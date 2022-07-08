Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.43

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 61011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Meritor by 123.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

