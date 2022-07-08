MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Trimmed by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 89,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 46,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $63.03 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

