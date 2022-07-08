MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,930. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

