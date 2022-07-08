Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.79. 670,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,252. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $209.51.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Hershey by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

