Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 1,014 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.4% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $112,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $514.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

