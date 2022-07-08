Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE HIE opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

